YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday afternoon, Youngstown Fire Department was called to a crash with a reported fire.

A motorcycle and car collided on Shirley and Inverness Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Youngstown Fire Department, the bike was coming down the road and slid into the car and then they both caught on fire.

The front of the car is destroyed and the driver-side door is charred. The motorcycle also appears to have taken heavy damage.

There were two people riding on the motorcycle, both reporting minor injuries. Neither the driver nor passenger of the car was injured.

First News is currently on scene working to gather more information.