According to Youngstown Police, four motorcycles were traveling down Salt Springs Road near Leo Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle accident sent two people to the hospital Sunday evening in Youngstown.

It happened around 8 p.m.

According to Youngstown Police, four motorcycles were traveling down Salt Springs Road near Leo Avenue.

Two of the bikes ended up hitting each other.

One of the drivers is in serious condition but remains stable, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.