Motorcycle accident involving deer, on I-680, sends two people to the hospital

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a motorcycle crash. The crash happened on Interstate 680 near mile marker 16 in Beaver Township just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th.

Casey Susany, 31, and Jessica Susany, 32, were traveling southbound on I-680 on a Harley Davidson when a deer came out on to the road and they hit it. Both passengers were thrown from the bike.

According to OSP, Casey sustained serious injuries and was transported by Beaver Township EMS to St. Elizabeth’s hospital. Jessica sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to St. E’s.

Both lanes of Interstate 680 southbound were closed for more than an hour before the scene was cleared. That roadway is now reopen. The crash remains under investigation.