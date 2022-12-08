COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — School’s Out next August, which means Alice Cooper is on tour and he’s coming to Columbus.

Ohio Stadium will host a hair-banging concert when Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and special guest Alice Cooper perform in Columbus as part of “The World Tour” in 2023.

The trio finished The Stadium Tour in 2022 and recently announced their international tour dates for 2023. The U.S. portion of the tour will begin Aug. 5 in Syracuse, followed by Columbus on Aug. 8.

Def Leppard produced best-selling albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria,” which also ranked in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including No. 3 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the U.K. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 and has sold over 110 million albums.

Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven U.S. platinum and multiplatinum albums, boasts 22 Top 40 hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations and five New York Times-bestselling books.

Cooper, whose career spans over five decades, is known for his theatrical brand of hard rock, which has produced 50 million records sold. His most recent album, “Detroit Stories” debuted on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart at No. 1 and he’s preparing to release two new albums in 2023. The 2012 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee also hosts his nightly syndicated radio show, “Nights With Alice Cooper.”

According to Live Nation, Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.

View complete presale details here. Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. for all shows, which also include Fargo, Omaha, Tulsa and El Paso. The World Tour begins Feb. 10 in Atlantic City before the bands head overseas for 26 dates between February and July.