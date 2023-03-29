YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mother and son standing in a South Side driveway Tuesday were not injured after someone fired several shots at them from a moving car.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue where a woman told officers she was standing in the drive with her son when someone in the back of a slow-moving white Kia fired several shots at them, according to reports.

The two ran away and were not hit, reports stated.

Police found four bullet holes in the house, and there were several older bullet holes in the house from previous shootings, according to reports.

Officers also found two 9mm shell casings, reports stated.