Mother, son react as officials investigate fire that took their home in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As officials investigate what caused Heather Boots’ and her son Cameron’s home to catch on fire, the pair are working on rebuilding after losing everything Wednesday morning.

“Oh, I was just sick, just sick,” Heather said of how she felt when she found out her house had burned down.

“Terrible feeling to wake up to,” Cameron said. “Just to wake up and get told ‘You know, everything’s gone,’ it’s terrible. Can’t prepare for something like that, and you don’t expect it.”

The State Fire Marshal is assisting the East Palestine Fire Department with the investigation on Chain School Road.

“Trailer was there two days, just loading our stuff back into it,” Cameron said.

“I had redone every room in the trailer, just put new flooring in,” Heather said. “Yesterday, I bought brand new interior doors, delivered and put them inside, and all for what?”

According to East Palestine Fire Chief Joshua Brown, they got the call around 4:45 a.m. that the trailer had been burning for some time before then. By the time they got there, it had burned to the ground.

Both Cameron and his mom weren’t home at the time and neither were any of their animals. They had been staying elsewhere while they get the trailer ready to live in.

“I put mostly all of my music equipment in there, and it all burned,” Cameron said.

The mother and son have places to stay, but Cameron said people can help by supporting him on SoundCloud at Lil CeeBe.

“I lost my shoes, some of my clothes, air conditioners, like, everything we own, our fridge,” Cameron said.