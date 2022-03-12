BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and her son are facing charges for a scuffle at a local store that left an employee with injuries.

Police said the incident happened at Menards in Bazetta Township on March 5.

According to a police report, an employee reported witnessing a man and a woman concealing merchandise and then trying to leave without paying for them. He said he approached the two and tried to take a stolen item out of the woman’s purse, at which time he said she pushed him away.

He said the man she was with then swung at him, and he was able to avoid the first punch. However, he said the man swung at him again, hitting him in the head.

The employee said his head was sore, but he did not require medical attention, according to a police report.

During their investigation, police said they received an anonymous tip that the suspects were 38-year-old Pamela Lorraine and 18-year-old Steven Lorraine. Warrants were filed for their arrests on robbery charges.

Police said after the two were arrested, Pamela told officers that she was in jail at the time and blamed a twin sister for the crime.

Police said jail records showed that she had been released in the morning prior to the robbery, however.

Steven admitted to being at the store but said he didn’t do anything wrong, according to a police report.

He denied being aware that his mother was stealing and said he was protecting her from the man, saying he didn’t realize that he worked in loss prevention at the store, the report stated.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court records.