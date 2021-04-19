Mother pleads guilty to charges after toddler found alone in Mineral Ridge store parking lot

Busse was convicted Monday on misdemeanor charges of endangering children

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother facing charges after her three-year-old child was found in a Dollar General parking lot pleaded guilty at her pre-trial hearing in Niles Municipal Court.

Cheyanne Busse was convicted Monday on misdemeanor charges of endangering children. Her jail time was suspended and she was sentenced to six months probation.

According to police, a customer found the toddler wandering alone in the Dollar General parking lot off of State Route 46 in Mineral Ridge on April 13. A store employee called police about the unattended child, who was only wearing a diaper.

Investigators were eventually able to contact the child’s parents.

Children Services put in supervision recommendations for everyone who watches the child. They also assisted with additional security measures to help prevent the child from getting out again.

