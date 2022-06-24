YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A heartbroken mother made a plea Friday that someone who knows something about the disappearance of her son will come forward.

“Last words Malcolm said to me was, ‘See you later ma, I love you,’ I love you too Malcolm, wherever you are. Please God, help us find my baby,” said Malcolm’s mom, Stephanie Myers.

Malcolm Myers has been missing out of Youngstown since April 10. Now, more than two months later, his family is still begging for answers on what happened to him.

“My brother been missing since April 10 and don’t nobody know nothing? Don’t nobody know where he at, he just disappeared into thin air? How?” said Malcolm’s sister Tiffany Black.

Dozens of people gathered in the Greater Friendship Baptist Church parking lot Friday. Friends, family members, even Malcolm’s daughter.

“I miss daddy… Bring Malcolm home,” she said.

All of Malcolm’s family described him as loving, and believe foul play was involved because he is not one to just disappear.

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver said he is fighting for an end to the violence and wants to see progress in the communities in the city of Youngstown.

“Have you seen the hood get better or worse? It’s getting worse and worse. There’s certain aspects and certain parts of the city that’s getting better, but that let’s you know what’s important and what’s not important. So it’s up to us to outcry, to stand up and say we are important,” Oliver said.

The Youngstown Police Department had two patrol cars at the prayer vigil, to make sure things stayed safe. Oliver says the police chief gave him a message to relay.

“They are making progress, the investigation is moving forward and they’re working hard on the case,” Oliver said.

According to Youngstown police, Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts. The family is also offering their own $5,000 reward.

Those with information are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.