Mother of Youngstown teen killed by stray bullet calls for peace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Youngstown residents gathered Tuesday at the same park a teenager was killed by a stray bullet.

“I just miss him so much,” Lynette Wesley cried out.

In July of 2020, Brandon Wesley was at Homestead Park on the basketball court when a stray bullet hit him. Now, his mother is calling for peace amid other violence plaguing the city.

“Through my loss and grief, I said I have to speak out. Because I have to be my son’s voice, I have to be my son’s justice, and I’ll never give up,” said Lynette Wesley, Brandon’s mom.

The event was put together by the Jericho Project, a local group that works to spread awareness about putting an end to violence.

“We try to share a message of both peace as well as a need for the Lord in our lives,” said Pastor Rafael Cruz, Jr., founder of the Jericho Project Street Ministry.

Residents and their kids gathered to eat, sing and spread a message.

“Everybody can come and talk to each other,” said Anthony Santoyo, who was in attendance.

Brandon’s mother says more than one year later, she is still searching for answers.

“I feel the community needs to learn how to stick together. I feel the community should’ve spoke out more about my son because next, it could be your child,” she said.

Lynette wants the community to hear her cry for peace before more are affected by the violence.

“We need to all band together and do it as a whole, and until we have unity, we’re gonna fail,” she said.

The Jericho Project holds these community events every week. Anyone wanting to attend can find out about them on their Facebook page.