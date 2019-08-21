Mother of Warren toddler who fell from window found guilty of child endangerment

Lungones was sentenced to one year of probation, receiving credit for time already served in jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a Warren child who fell from a window in June pleaded no contest and was found guilty of child endangerment on Tuesday.

Warren police were called when a woman found a 2-year-old child walking alone. Neighbors identified the child as living in the 900 block of Dana Street.

When officers went there, they discovered a second story window open and determined that the child had fallen from it, which was about 15 feet from the ground.

While the officer was at the house, the child’s mother, later identified as 21-year Pamela Lugones, stuck her head out the window and began yelling for the toddler.

Emergency medical crews examined the child but didn’t find any injuries.

Lungones was sentenced to one year of probation, receiving credit for time already served in jail. The judge suspended the rest of her jail sentence.