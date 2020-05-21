Mother of Warren boy murdered in ’85 ready to fight killer’s death sentence reversal

An appeals court ruled Danny Lee Hill can't be executed for the 12-year-old's rape, torture and murder because of his mental capacity

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a Warren boy killed in 1985 says she is disappointed in an appeals court ruling that her son’s killer cannot be executed.

Danny Lee Hill was convicted of the rape, torture and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife.

For nearly 35 years, Hill has sat on death row, filing appeals and fighting his death sentence.

Miriam Fife commented on the Sixth Court of Appeals’ recent ruling that Hill can’t be executed due to his mental capacity.

“I’m just really disappointed, my family is disappointed and we were hoping to get a final decision and get this over with, but we will push to go forward with anything the attorney general feels is necessary,” Fife said.

For years after her son’s murder, Fife worked in the justice system as a victim witness advocate for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

She has since retired but still fights for justice for her son.

“We should fight it,” Fife said. “I’d like to give up right now and just say, ‘Forget it,’ you know? I’d like nothing better than to stop this thing that my family has to go through but we can’t stop now because we’re right…We should keep going until we can’t go any further.”

This ruling does not necessarily mean it’s over. There are other steps that can be taken to fight to reverse this decision. It’s not clear at this time whether or not those steps will be taken.