Mother of Warren Amber Alert baby changes story to First News

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The man arrested for taking his infant son away from the baby's mother last week is due in a Warren courtroom on Tuesday. But could some potentially conflicting statements from that woman to police and then to us get her in some trouble, too?

Kara Baker said her boyfriend, 20-year-old James Stennett, took their 2-month-old, prompting an Amber Alert.

"He ended up leaving with the baby and I have no idea where he went," she told officers at the time.

Through her tears, Baker warned them about Stennett.

"He said that if you guys try to take him from him, you guys will either have to tase him or shoot him to get him. I know he's got a shotgun in his car right now."

On Friday, Stennett appeared in court, charged with domestic violence and interfering with custody.

Since then, we've received a number of messages from Baker, who claims the story we were initially given was "very wrong." She added that the original police complaint was, in her words, "a whole bunch of lies and false statements."

On Monday afternoon, prosecutors played that dash camera video for us, insisting actions by police last week were based on what Baker told them.

"At this point, I believe she was telling the truth as to how this happened," said Law Director Greg Hicks.

Although Hicks said Baker has not yet tried to recant, he admitted that victims in similar domestic situations tend to follow a familiar pattern.

"They start feeling remorse and start recanting. And afraid either one, they'll lose that support or that love, or that the person will retaliate in some other manner to them."

Stennett remains in jail. He could get out after a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Hicks said if Baker does try to change her story, he'll consider charging her with making false statements.

On Friday, Baker reached out to us, agreeing to an interview to tell her side of the story on Monday morning. She never showed up for her appointment and we haven't heard any more from her.