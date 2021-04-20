Mother of slain Struthers boy also facing charges in Pennsylvania

A Mahoning County grand jury also indicted Schneider on firearms charges last week

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The mother of a boy who was killed during a shooting and robbery in Struthers is also facing charges in Pennsylvania.

Alexis Schneider, 23, faces additional firearms charges out of Jefferson Township, as well as charges of possession of marijuana, corruption of minors and sell or furnish liquor, etc. to a minor.

Those charges were filed March 14.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Schneider and her boyfriend, Yarnell Green, Jr. on a similar firearms-related charge last week.

They were arrested in a car March 21 on East Dewey Avenue that was pulled over for having no headlight, and police found a gun under the passenger’s seat where Schneider was sitting.

Reports said Green told police the gun was his and he carries it because he was wounded in the same Sept. 21 shooting that also wounded Schneider and killed her 4-year-old son, Rowan Sweeney, inside her Perry Street home in Struthers.

Two others were also injured in the shooting.

A few defendants are facing charges for their alleged roles in that crime.

Schneider’s Pennsylvania case was bound over to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

Her arraignment there is set for June 8.