Mother of murdered Youngstown man addresses killer in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Before a convicted killer was sentenced for a Youngstown man's murder, the victim's mother spoke out, asking for a tough sentence.

Christina Olivera said her son was a "good boy" who never had any problems with anyone.

"I have my son's blood that was still left in the street that I ate for nine months because I felt like I couldn't live without him. I had to put him back in my womb. I ate my son's blood. How's that feel?" she said to Hodges. "How's that feel, knowing you hurt someone? You took someone's life?"

As she spoke, Kimani Hodges sat nearby with little reaction.

Prosecutors said Hodges shot Jason Fonseca after the two got into an argument over a woman.

Olivera also criticized Hodges for not apologizing to her family for their loss.

A judge ended up sentencing Hodges to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

You can watch her full statement in the video above.