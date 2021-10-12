Mother of murdered man protests outside Youngstown City Hall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a man murdered earlier this year at a south side nightclub protested outside City Hall and the Police Department Tuesday.

Aleesha Bell, the mother of Charles Allen, 27, said she was unhappy with the progress being made on her son’s case.

She marched in front of City Hall on Boardman Street and posted signs on her car criticizing the investigation.

Allen was shot and killed early April 3 inside the Utopia Nightclub on East Midlothian Boulevard. He was giving a rap performance at the time he was killed.

Two other people were wounded in the same shooting. Police said they collected casings from two different weapons at the crime scene.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said detectives are waiting for evidence they sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to be analyzed. He said the case has not been put on the back burner at all.

“This is a case we want to solve, believe me,” Simon said.

Bell said she is also upset because she believes detectives are ignoring her.

Simon said some of the frustration may be because the lead investigator on the case is on medical leave, but he added the other two detectives on the case have been speaking to her when she calls.

This is not the first time Allen has protested what she calls slow progress in the investigation. A demonstration was held in April, too.