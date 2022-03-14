YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a man who was struck and killed last spring by a city garbage truck while riding a dirt bike has sued the city.

Nancy Bish, the mother of Brandon M. Larsen, 33, filed suit against the city and the driver of the garbage truck that collided with a dirt bike he was riding on a city street.

The suit was filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and assigned to Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. The city has yet to respond.

Larsen was killed about 9 a.m. May 11. Police said the dirt bike was headed north on Erie Street and the garbage truck was west on E. Judson Avenue when the crash happened. The dirt bike ran into the garbage truck.

The unregistered dirt bike was not allowed to be driven on the road. It did not have a license plate.

The suit accuses the garbage truck driver of running a stop sign and causing the collision that led to Larsen’s death.

No charges were ever filed in the crash.

The suit does not list a specific demand for damages.

The city has yet to file a response.