Bond set for mother of man charged with killing Struthers 4-year-old

She's accused of hiding the suspect's phone the day of the shooting that killed Rowan Sweeney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been denied for one of two defendants indicted on death penalty specifications last week for the September shooting death of a Struthers boy.

Trial was set for May 17 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for 18-year-old Brandon Crump, of Youngstown, who pleaded not guilty during his arraignment before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis to a charge of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications, four counts of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Crump was originally charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery for his role in the Sept. 21 shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, who was shot to death in his mother’s Perry Street home.

Already charged in Sweeney’s death is 24-year-old Kimonie Bryant. He also faces the death penalty if convicted.

Also arraigned Tuesday in the case was Bryant’s mother, 43-year-old LaShawn Scott, of Youngstown, in a charge of tampering with evidence. She is accused of hiding her son’s phone the day of the murder.

Magistrate DeLaurentis set her bond at $15,000.

Also hurt in the shooting were Sweeney’s mother, her boyfriend, another person and co-defendant Andre McCoy, 21, of Youngstown, who faces the same charges as Crump.

McCoy was shot in the head and his medical status is still unclear.

Prosecutors will not say why McCoy was indicted. There is a gag order in the case.