Mother of killed 17-year-old speaks about his memory, local violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The death of Reshaud Biggs Jr. came very unexpectedly for his mother Kristin Biggs.

Saturday, she spoke at his memorial about who he was and how she wants him remembered.

“Honestly, words truly can’t describe how I feel… I’m completely heartbroken,” Biggs said.

Biggs just lost her 17-year-old son about two weeks ago. Reshaud Biggs Jr. was murdered along South Avenue on July 18. His mother said he was a “phenomenal kid.”

“He was just phenomenal. He was extremely, extremely talented. Like he… I could cry, watching him play basketball and football…,” Biggs said.

Kristin said he was not only a great son but a great big brother and a great friend. She believes his smile was contagious.

“He had such a beautiful smile that would just light up the room… anyone who came in contact with him, that smile, he had those pearly whites as he would say. Just an amazing kid,” Biggs said.

Biggs has had to grieve the loss of her husband Reshaud Biggs, who was murdered almost two weeks to the date of her son’s death. She said it’s a pain that nobody should have to go through.

“People say, ‘Oh, you’re so strong,’ but I always tell people if my inside could display my outside, I don’t even know how I’m standing. You know, it’s a pain no human should feel or have to experience,” Biggs said.

She has plans on starting a foundation for her son. She believes the violence can be stopped from inside the home before it happens on the street. Now her mission is to work towards preventing it from happening to others.