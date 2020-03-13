Mother fears for daughter with compromised immune system as virus spreads

Nikki Leyde, a registered nurse, wants others to be aware that though they may not be at great risk, those like her daughter are

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A mother wants to bring awareness to the risk those with compromised immune systems face amid COVID-19 concerns.

Nikki Leyde’s 14-year-old daughter Jenna suffers from several auto-immune diseases. She says she, and others like her, face great risks if the virus continues to spread.

“I feel as healthy adults and parents we have a duty to bring this to light and talk about the fact that there [are] a lot of people that are not old — you know, face of a 14-year-old young child — that we need to protect,” Leyde said.

Jenna is like any normal child. She likes to play with her sisters and she loves Legos. She even built an entire city out of them.

But, her mother, who is also a registered nurse, fears for her health.

“She can also pick up germs, other illnesses that a lot of people can’t, wouldn’t necessarily pick up as fast as her. So we have to be very careful with her, especially with what’s going on with the coronavirus,” she said.

The Leyde family lives in Pennsylvania. Currently, school has not been canceled in that state, but Nikki has made the decision to keep Jenna home from school for the next couple weeks.

She said she wants others to be aware that though they may not be at great risk, those like her daughter with immune disorders are.

“Yeah, you may not be as susceptible, but others are, and it can be transferred. Same thing as the flu, I think it’s important not only with the coronavirus,” she said.

She hopes that everyone will continue to take precautions and keep those like Jenna in mind.