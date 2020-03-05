Mother, boyfriend facing murder charges for Youngstown baby’s death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a 2-year-old baby who died in 2018 and her boyfriend were indicted Thursday on murder charges by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Sharday L. Bing Dixon, 33, of Struthers, and Derek Carter Jr., 27, of Campbell, were each indicted on charges of murder and child endangering charges for the Oct. 4, 2018, death of Sebali Bing-Dixon, 2.

Bing Dixon faces an additional count of permitting child abuse. They are not yet in custody.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Oct. 4, 2018, to a home in the 100 block of West Dennick Avenue for a report of a child that was not breathing. The child was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, then flown by helicopter to the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, where he later died.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said an autopsy by the Summit County Coroner’s Office determined the child died of “catastrophic injuries.” He would not be more specific.

Zubal said the injuries were significant.

“In my 20 years as a police officer, this is the worst case of child abuse I have ever seen,” Zubal said.

Zubal said it took so long to get an indictment because the autopsy took five months, then a series of search warrants had to be served. Zubal said he could not reveal the nature of the warrants.

“I’m glad this case came to fruition,” Zubal said.

Zubal said it was apparent early on in the investigation that the child had been abused, but investigators were not aware of the extent of the injuries until the autopsy report was completed.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn credited Zubal for his work on the case and said he was also glad an indictment could finally be secured.