Mother and daughter charged with animal cruelty in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN ) – Several animals were taken from a housing unit in Newton Falls.

According to a police report, officers were called Monday to a duplex on Newton Drive after neighbors complained about animals being abandoned at the apartment.

Officers found four dogs on one side of the duplex and two dogs, three cats and four puppies on the other side, according to the report.

Animal feces was found everywhere and there were empty food and water bowls and torn dog food bags in one of the apartments, according to police.

Police discovered that 40-year-old Gena Brumley used to live in the side of the duplex where the two dogs, cats and puppies were found, and her daughter, Alexis Brumley, lived on the other side where the four dogs were found.

The two women were currently staying at another location in Newton Falls, according to the report. Police believe they moved out about two weeks ago.

The animals were seized from the apartment and are being housed at the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, putting the shelter at capacity.

A total of 10 dogs and three cats were taken. One of the dogs is believed to be pregnant.

Alexis and Gena Brumley are both facing animal cruelty charges.