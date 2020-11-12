‘Most-wanted fugitive’ jailed on Boardman robbery charges

Police identified Phillips as the suspect in a robbery at Martin's Mobile Home Park on July 18 in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman, who was listed as one of the U.S. Marshals’ most-wanted local fugitives, is now in custody on felonious assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges out of Boardman.

Destaney Phillips, 25, was picked up in Franklin County and transferred to the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday.

Police identified Phillips as the suspect in a robbery at Martin’s Mobile Home Park on July 18 in Boardman.

The victim of that robbery told police a woman she didn’t know knocked on her door, said she was pregnant and asked to use her phone charger. The victim said she let the woman into the trailer to charge her phone and they sat at the table, smoking cigarettes.

She told police when the suspect finished her cigarette, she told the victim she had a knife and to give her all of her money.

According to a police report, the suspect then pointed the knife at the victim, and the two wrestled one another on the floor for control of the knife. The victim told police the suspect tried choking her with the cell phone charger at one point, and she quickly got tired and gave up the fight.

She said the suspect forced her to provide her ATM pin number and took off with her purse, cell phones and vehicle.

Police tracked the stolen cell phones to the area of Palmer Avenue and Beechwood Place, where officers reported they appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle.

The report did not say how Phillips was tied to the crime.