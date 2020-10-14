Most charges against Liberty rape defendant dropped Wednesday during sentencing agreement

According to court records, the victim in the case had a relationship with the defendant

(WKBN) – Most of the charges against a Liberty rape suspect were dropped Wednesday.

The rape, burglary and disrupting public services charges against Justin Cruz were dropped Wednesday as part of a request by the victim, according to court records. The domestic violence charge against Cruz was dropped to a misdemeanor, and he was found guilty of criminal damaging, according to a court official.

According to court records, the victim in the case had a relationship with the defendant.

Police arrested Cruz on a warrant last week for an incident that happened on August 8.

Cruz received a 53-day jail sentence, being given credit for the seven days he already served in jail. He was also ordered to pay fines and be assessed for drug or alcohol abuse.

