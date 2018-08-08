Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Trumbull County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Two mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile Virus were found in Trumbull County.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, the mosquitos were found on the bike trail in Champion Township and from the Community Center in Newton Falls.

The samples were collected between July 18 and 26 as part of the Health District's mosquito surveillance program.

Last month, a mosquito testing positive for the West Nile Virus was also found at Johnson Park in Youngstown.

To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Trumbull County.

The Health District says it's important to be vigilant to protect against mosquito bites, however. It recommends wearing repellent outdoors and removing standing water from around homes.