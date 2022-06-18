(WKBN) – Mosquito spraying begins next week in Mahoning County.

The goal of the sprays is to reduce the population of mosquitos and help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus. They’re being funded by a grant through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Adult Mosquito Control sprays will occur in the following limited areas within Mahoning County:

Canfield Fairgrounds

Mill Creek Park

Coy Park

Boardman Township Park

Austintown Township Park

Poland Township Park

Poland Village Park

Canfield Township Park

The first spray will be Friday, June 24, with subsequent sprays on July 29 and August 26.

Sprays will also be on June 24 and July 29 at the following locations:

Chaparral Campgrounds

Western Reserve Campgrounds

Lakeside Campground

Lake Milton KOA Campground

Spraying will be performed between dusk and dawn, and if rainy or windy conditions are present, then spraying will be postponed.

Those who spot bee hives in those areas should call the Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855 so spraying can be avoided in those locations.

Mahoning County Public Health also suggests the following tips for people to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes:

Empty or throw away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.

Change water in pet bowls, bird baths and flowerpot saucers at least twice a week.

Clean clogged rain gutters.

Repair leaky outdoor faucets.

Keep water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers.

Bio-friendly larvicides, commonly known as “mosquito dunks” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores. These will control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.