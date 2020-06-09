Breaking News
Mosquito Lake State Park visitors wondering why portion is blocked off

Local News

One woman who walks through the park almost every said since the road has been blocked, she's had to change her walking route

Mosquito Lake State Park road blocked off

WKBN

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve gotten several complaints from viewers about a portion of Mosquito Lake State Park being blocked off.

On Tuesday, we found a sign reading, “Area closed.” The road leading to the campground was blocked off with orange mesh fencing.

Some said they were told they could no longer walk through that area.

Robin Markle said she walks at Mosquito Lake almost every day but since the road has been blocked off, she’s had to change her walking route.

“That was the whole thing. You could walk seven, ten miles a day if you want. To walk through here all the way over to the campgrounds, and around, and back and it was nice because you were able to.”

The campground entrance could still be accessed from Hoagland Blackstub Road.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has not yet responded to our request for comment on why the other way into the campground area was blocked off.

