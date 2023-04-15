CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather shaping up to be a great morning by the water and Saturday is the opening day of the brand new marina building at Mosquito Lake.

The new marina building was built during the off-season and Saturday they open up to the public.

Inside, you can purchase many things you’d need on the waterincluding live bait, fishing gear and other marine accessories.

“A fishing license is something that we can issue within 5 minutes. It’s very quick, very easy. We can either issue a day pass. We also issue a yearly or even get up to a lifetime pass as well. So we can really set up people whatever they want for their fishing needs,” said Schraedly.

Employees with the marina say it will be a great way to enhance the experience out by the lake.

“It’s an amazing building. It’s a great resource for the lake and it does really enhance the operation that’s there. So we’re going to have a brand new rental boat dock along with brand new rental boats,” Andrew Schraedly, a mosquito lake marina concessionaire.

The boats will not be ready for rental until next weekend. However, you can still visit the marina, go fishing and check out the new building.

It will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sunday.

The marina plans on hosting some food trucks at the marina during the summer.