MOSQUITO LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) — The friends of the Mosquito Lake Dog Park hosted the annual Puppy Bowl Sunday.

Pups got a chance to interact with each other inside the Mosquito Lake Park Office.

Dogs were split up into categories and teams according to their weight. Every dog received a metal and certification.

“They all seem to enjoy it because a big key thing for pups is the socialization,” said Ugo Scarnecchia, president of Mosquito Lake Dog Park. “So this gives them a good chance to do that.”

A photographer was available to take photos of participants and their puppies for a donation to the dog park.