There were no serious injuries

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A road was closed in Brookfield Township after a crash involving two vehicles and a truck hauling a boat Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. on State Route 7, near Stewart Sharon Road.

One lane is now open on State Route 7 while crews work to clean up the crash.

There were no serious injuries.

More stories from WKBN.com: