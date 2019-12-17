Morning commute could be slippery

Your drive this morning could be slippery. Allow some extra time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Your drive this morning could be slippery. Allow some extra time.

Most roadways across the Valley are wet with side roads snow-covered.

A wintry mix is expected to fall throughout the morning. Rain is freezing on contact with the road surface, creating icy spots.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 900 crews out across the state treating roads.

As of 3:25am, we have more than 900 crews on the road across the state. They will continue working around the clock to plow and treat roadways. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/wgYA0tbEwT — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 17, 2019

With freezing temperatures, even if the pavement looks wet, it could be icy. Slow down and allow yourself plenty of stopping distance.

The chance for snow will wind down toward midday.