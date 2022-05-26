YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The summer concert schedule was released Thursday for the Morely Pavilion at the Wick Recreation Area in Mill Creek Park.

2022 Live! at the Morley Pavilion will include the following acts: (performances begin at 7 p.m.)

6/8 | 3ThreeYo (Funk Rock)

6/15 | John Reese Project (Jazz, R&B, & Pop)

7/13 | Justified (Country)

7/20 | The Del Sinchak Band (Polka)

8/10 | Swing Time Big Band (Swing & Latin)

8/17 | K Street (Funk)

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the lawn.

The Morley Pavilion is located at 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.