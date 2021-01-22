More Youngstown-area women enter to become next cover girl for Inked Magazine

Terra Brown, Adrian Drummond and Lauren Mixon are also participating in the contest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Along with Deb Caggiano from Austintown, three Youngstown-area women have entered into a contest to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine.

There’s 31-year-old Terra Brown of Hermitage, who says she has tattoos that cover 75% of her body. She got her first one at 16.

Then there’s 38-year-old Adrian Drummond of Lordstown, who grew up in Leavittsburg. She has her arms, back and one whole hip tattooed. She’s a hairstylist, so one of her tattoos is of a pair of scissors.

There’s also 33-year-old Lauren Mixon, the mother of twin girls, from Lordstown by way of Howland. She got her first tattoo at 15 and has used multiple artists over the years.

“So many of us struggle with self-esteem and how we view ourselves and sometimes it takes stepping out of your comfort zone to really show yourself what you’re made of,” Mixon said about entering the contest.

Caggiano owns Classroom Elite Fitness Studio. She said she was about 40 years old when she got her first tattoo. She currently has 21 tattoos all over her body.