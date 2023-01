YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New road construction is set to begin later this month in downtown Youngstown.

The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday.

Crews will begin work on the SMART-2 project, which will eventually add a new automated shuttle service between the downtown area, YSU and Mercy Health on the lower North Side.

Traffic will be detoured to Front Street to get around the construction.