COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Four more townships in Columbiana County are saying no to companies that could be interested in developing large-scale alternative energy projects.

County commissioners added Elkrun, Hanover, Knox and Madison townships to the list on Wednesday, banning commercial-size solar panels or wind turbines on farmland.

Bans have already been approved for 11 of the county’s 18 townships.

The last three– Yellow Creek, Liverpool, and St. Clair townships– all turned in their requests to join the ban on Wednesday.

Public hearings for these three townships will now have to be scheduled.

These bans do not affect individual homeowners with their own panels.