More than two dozen dogs awaiting their forever home in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Over two dozen dogs in Brookfield are waiting to find their forever homes and the community is helping in a unique way.

Healthy Hearts and Paws Project held its first Walk a Pup and Write a Bio event Saturday.

Volunteers spend one to two hours with a dog.

They take pictures, videos, and write down anything about the dog’s personality.

At the end, they write up a bio that will be added to the dog’s profile on Petfinder to enhance their chance of getting adopted.

The Walk a Pup and Write a Bio will also being going on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

“Anything we can do to make our pet stand out more and grab people’s attention will certainly help them get forever homes,” said Jason Cooke, founder of Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Cooke says there are more than 30 dogs in need of foster care or adoption.