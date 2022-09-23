Editor’s Note: Images and information were not available for every victim mentioned in this report.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2022, there have been 16 lives lost to gun violence in the City of Youngstown.

Below is a list of people who have lost their lives to gun violence in Youngstown in 2022, as well as a teenager whose body was found this year after he went missing at the end of last year. This article contains a few details on who they were and what they were like.

Landon Lockhart

Landon Lockhart was missing since November 21, 2021. He was 14 years old. His family and friends called him “Boogie.” On January 13, he was found deceased, after being missing for 53 days. He was eighth grade. His mom says he was always laughing and happy. His mom said he loved everyone and loved being around his family and friends.

Darrell Jackson

On January 22, Darrell Jackson was found dead in a car near Market Street and East Philadelphia Avenue. Jackson was 20 years old. He graduated from East High School. He played rugby, football and participated in the welding program at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Isiah Helms

Isiah Helms was 22 years old when he was killed. His friends and family called him “Zai.” He graduated from Urban Scholars and was a part of the JROTC. His family said he enjoyed building things and making Tik Toks in his spare time. Zai left behind five sisters and three brothers, as well as his parents.

Lamar Reed

Lamar Reed was just 22 years old when he was shot and killed on the West Side of Youngstown on March 5. He had his own business called Neatly Done Cleaning. He liked making music and spending time with his family. He also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

John and Michael Trolio

John and Michael Trolio were twin brothers who lived in the Brownlee Woods area. As they entered the world together and spent their lives together, they also departed together. John loved the Miami Dolphins, and Michael loved the Dallas Cowboys. They both had a love for cars since they were kids, and were part of the Trolio Auto Body family business. John and Michael were found shot to death in their home on Powers Way on April 3.

Rawsheem Aponte

Rawsheem Aponte died after his car was shot up. It happened on April 26. He was a father and his 3-year-old daughter was in the car with him when it happened.

Eric Gibbs

On May 15, 42-year-old Eric Gibbs was found shot to death in a home on Shirley Road. He had four kids, plus his “bonus children.” He loved spending time with family and loved the Kansas City Chiefs.

Isaiah Walker

Isaiah Walker was only 16 years old when he was the victim of gun violence. Isaiah, also known as “ZAY,” was playing in the park near his home when he was shot. It happened on May 31. Isaiah attended Youngstown Early Rayen College and his family says he “exceeded well beyond everyone’s expectations, surprising even himself.” He used to play football for the Fighting Little Redmen. He had five brothers.

Nigel Reynolds

On June 9, 27-year-old Nigel Reynolds passed away after being shot on Byron Street. Nigel worked as an ASL driver and his family says he had a big sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his four kids, and he enjoyed dancing.

Keimone Black

Keimone Black lost his life when he was the victim of gun violence on June 15. Keimone was 29 years old. He was a well-known DJ and people knew him as “DJ WiFly.” He had four children, whom he loved dearly. When he was younger, he played football for the Sons of Thunder and he enjoyed playing basketball with his friends.

Walter Kornegay

On June 25, Youngstown Police were called to Crandall Park. When they got there, they found Walter Kornegay, who had been the victim of gun violence. Walter Kornegay was 36 years old. Walter’s family said he was a very generous person and enjoyed rap music and classic cars. “He was extremely proud of “Christine” his Chevy Caprice.” Walter had two daughters and two sisters he left behind, as well as his mom.

Marquan White

Marquan White was described by his family as a loving, protective father. He had two kids, twins. He loved astrology, playing chess, and spending time with family. He was 25 years old when he died. He was shot and killed outside of an event center on July 15. His family said, “he had a way with people and could charm himself right into your heart.”

Malcolm Myers

After being missing for more than three months, Malcolm Myers was found deceased on July 23. Police are investigating Myers’ death as a homicide but have not yet released all the details, including whether or not he was a victim of gun violence. Malcolm graduated from the Mahoning Columbiana Training Association. His family said he loved to travel and read and attend little league football games. He left behind a “bonus daughter” and his parents, as well as a sister and two brothers.

Daniel Peek

Daniel Peek, also known as Danny, was shot on July 31. Danny had a son, who shared the same name. He also had another son and daughter. Danny was a roofer and was always joking, singing and teaching others. His family says he loved the outdoors and liked gardening and cooking on the grill. But more than anything, he loved spending time with his children and family.

Cameron Dyer

Cameron Dyer was a 36-year-old father of one daughter. He died August 26 after being shot on the North Side of Youngstown. Cameron had two brothers and also left behind his mother and father to cherish his memories.

Yarnell Green

Yarnell Green was the victim of gun violence when he was fatally shot in downtown Youngstown on September 18. Yarnell, also known as YaYa, had three children; two daughters and a son. At a balloon release, Yarnell’s 4-year-old son said, “I love him, and now he’s dead and I’m sad.” Yarnell was a barber and worked in a restaurant. His mom said she will miss him very much.