More than food provided at barbecue for homeless in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown United is hosting a barbecue for the homeless.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot next to Fire Station Number 1 on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The menu includes ribs, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

Organizer Darrell Jones said the event is a way to show that the city cares about people who are in need.

“It’s about Youngstown coming together as a city and just helping the unfortunate out, and that is what Youngstown United is all about,” Jones said.

A food drive will also be set up where people can donate canned goods and non-perishable items.

