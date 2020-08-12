More than a project: Local Scouts earn rank of Eagle Scouts

Only about 6% of eligible Scouts earn the Eagle Scout rank

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Six local members of Troop 3 out of First Presbyterian Church in Sharon earned their title of Eagle Scout.

It happened with the completion of their Eagle Scout Project, which helps teach them design, planning and management.

“I feel great,” said Scott Lego, who made a veteran memorial in the shape of a star with bricks etched with the names of his grandfathers and a friend who served.

He did it to honor those who have served and fallen for us.

“I’ve grown up into a military sort of family, so just to honor all the veterans,” Lego said.

Jeremiah Rigby created two blessing boxes and will put them outside of churches.

He has one installed at First Presbyterian Church in Sharon and still has to install the second one.

“I think the time right now is very tough,” Rigby said. “Even right now, a lot of people are without food and whatnot, without supplies, so I made boxes to help people with a lot to give to those who have none.”

While many of the projects consisted of making things for outside, Ethan Rosa helped those with cancer by creating care bags that included a big, plush blanket.

“The reason I did it is because my mother passed away from cancer four years ago, and I thought she’d like it,” Rosa said.

He made and gave a total of 350 bags.

Chase Wilson did some traveling as a Scout. He started in the area, then during his sophomore year moved to California and joined a troop out there, where he completed his project.

“The project involved planting small shrubbery alongside a road,” Wilson said. “I did it because it seemed like the most doable and I had the means to do it.”

Keeping with the theme of beautification, Trevor Hardisky reset the retaining wall at his church.

“I know how church likes to do activities outside and I figured if I were to reset it, it would be a lot safer,” he said.

The sixth member, Hunter Steines, was creating a bird watching kiosk at the Shenango Valley Dam Propagation Area.

Bird watchers can log birds they’ve seen on a board he put there using a grease pen.

“I thought it could be helpful to the Shenango Valley bird watchers with identifying and helping the propagation area,” he said. “As well as helping the rangers and the game committee mark up patterns for migration for birds. As well as give the Shenango Valley bird watchers an area to congregate, as well as mark what they’ve seen and what they’ve found.”

Two rangers complimented his work on Tuesday and said the project turned out really good.

Depending on the timing of the project, some were impacted by the pandemic and some weren’t.

They ran into challenges when it came to using personal protective gear, getting supplies, meeting with others and Ethan said some hospitals were skeptical when he was delivering his care bags during quarantine.

Only about 6% of eligible Scouts earn the Eagle Scout rank and these six did it under the leadership of Scoutmaster Jill Blance.

“It’s a unique program for youth that provides them with the opportunity to explore many different career fields, learn outdoor skills, make a lot of new friends and learn leadership skills… all while having a lot of fun,” she said.