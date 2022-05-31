STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is celebrating 100 years.

Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers is holding an event this weekend to acknowledge all of its accomplishments within the community.

Founded by 13 families in 1922, the Christ Lutheran Church has been serving its members since it was built in 1929.

Members of the church say it’s much more than a building, it’s a lifetime of memories and community.

“When I look there, I see tears of joy. I see tears of sadness when people are at that railing. So it’s more than just a pretty simple looking church,” said parishioner David Frank.

Frank’s family was one of the founding families. His grandfather helped build the church and his family has been attending for generations.

Church members say the church’s survival is a mark of how instrumental their involvement has been in the community.

“It shows that we’ve got a place in the community in our hours and that’s I think a key. What I said earlier, we have to start looking towards the future, not just back at the past,” Frank said.

The church has sponsored children dealing with loss to attend a grief camp, donated suitcases to foster children and even co-sponsored the Midlothian Free Health Clinic in the mid-2000s.

“We have a lot of participation — that’s one thing we do — and I think that’s why our church is still here,” said parishioner Pat Demas.

Frank hopes the church keeps supporting the Struthers community.

“Still thinking about the community. Not always worried about what happens at this church but about helping people,” Frank said.

As for what Frank hopes the church is doing 100 years from now…

“I wish we could sing better,” Frank said.

On Sunday, the church is having an afternoon service where Mayor Cat Miller will speak. It’s a way for the members to honor those original founders.

“We are able to see and continue their legacy and what they started,” said worship leader Robert A. Zielke.