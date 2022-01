AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people in the Valley may be waking up without power.

According to First Energy’s website, more than 8,000 homes are without power.

27 First News drove around the area but didn’t see anything that could have caused it.

There are some businesses nearby that still have power.

First Energy expects the power to be back on by 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.