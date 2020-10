According to Ohio Edison, just after 1:30 p.m., 1,771 customers are without power in Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 1,300 people are without power in Austintown Thursday afternoon.

According to Ohio Edison, just after 1:30 p.m., 1,771 customers are without power in Mahoning County with 1,337 customers affected in Austintown.

Jackson Township also has 361 customers affected.

There has been no word on when power will be restored or what caused the outages.

More stories from WKBN.com: