More people turning to home gyms amid COVID-19 pandemic

Scott Johnson, of Core Home Fitness, said people are worried about whether their gyms will be open

(WKBN) – Operating fitness gyms and health clubs hasn’t been an easy task this year. There were the forced shutdowns last spring. Even some of those that reopened are still struggling now.

It has become a golden opportunity for one locally-based business, though. Core Home Fitness has been around the last several years in Boardman, selling fitness equipment online or from their showroom for home use.

“In fact, we sell out as soon as a container hits our dock. They’re out the door the same day… we can’t keep ’em in stock,” said Scott Johnson.



But concerns over the renewed spread of COVID-19 has also helped boost sales for the company’s commercial business, which had already been making and selling equipment like treadmills for bigger gyms.

“A lot of people have turned to buying commercial pieces for their house,” Johnson said.

Even though family health club memberships run less than $1,000 a year, Johnson said customers have been willing to spend five or six times that for one of these.

“Their biggest fear is mainly inconsistency — is the gym going to be open next week? Or is it going to be closed? You know, where are we going to be as far as their workout schedules,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the trend appears to be spreading as more and more shoppers take their workouts online.

“We can’t keep bikes in stock, as a company, as a whole, because those are going out just as fast because people love their spinning classes,” Johnson said.

That means potentially more business for this locally-owned business and its employees.