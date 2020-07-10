More Ohioans at risk of eviction due to COVID-19 pandemic, experts say

A second wave of the coronavirus could cause eviction cases to skyrocket after the summer months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents are struggling. Temporary moratoriums on evictions are ending. The coronavirus has changed the renter/owner dynamic.

Evictions are on the rise in Girard and Campbell. According to EvictionLab.Org, a website that tracks displaced renters, evictions are up across the state of Ohio.

Jaboa Lake, an analyst for the Center For American Progress, said more people are at risk of evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Franklin County, Ohio, they’re processing 100 evictions a day, and in Columbus…, they’re actually holding eviction hearings in a convention center in order to accommodate the large number of eviction cases that are coming here and to adhere to social distancing guidelines,” Lake said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 82,000 people in Mahoning County are either in poverty or over the age of 65, which makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Youngstown Real Estate Broker Tadi La said unemployment and systemic poverty have become worse because of COVID-19.

“Before, it was easier to get loans. It was easy to acquire properties through mortgages and stuff, and right now, things are a lot stricter,” La said.

Jobs are scarce, making it difficult for tenants to make payments.

“That’s tough to trust someone to pay you from their unemployment, especially right now when everything can shut down again,” La said.

In the five weeks since June 1, when Ohio started opening back up, the city of Campbell saw a significant rise in evictions.

According to Eviction Lab, Ohio could see a surge of evictions during and immediately following the pandemic.

“When my property manager went over there just to check on them, she cried, and she was like, ‘Wow, I thought you guys were gonna come evict us.’ But I’m a mom. I have a 3-year-old. That’s not any kind of move I’m trying to make at all,” La said.

As landlords work to collect rent, they also find other ways to care for struggling families.