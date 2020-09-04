More Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be out on roads during Labor Day weekend

They're enforcing safe driving as more drivers are expected to be on the roads

(WKBN) – More drivers are expected to be out on the roads Labor Day weekend, and even though AAA says there’s been a 15% drop in travel throughout the entire summer season, those who did travel went by car.

It’s a trend that is expected to continue, with people celebrating the unofficial end to summer while using the long weekend to drive to places like lakes and state parks.

“What we could see happen over the weekend is an increase in travel, although it shouldn’t be anything close to what we saw last year especially, or in years past,” said Jim Garrity, public and community relations manager at AAA.



Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are gearing up for more travelers.

“At the Warren post here in Trumbull County, we’re gonna have all available troopers on the road. We do have federal overtime available,” said Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Vail.



Lt. Vail said they’ll be keeping an eye out for traffic offenses such as speed and reckless driving.

He also warns that drivers, as always, should “drive sober or get pulled over.”

“Watch your speed. Watch your spacing due to the anticipated higher traffic volume on the roadways. Just give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination, and everyone will be safe,” he said.

