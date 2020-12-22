More local hospitals get COVID vaccine

Some health care workers in Columbiana and Mercer counties are ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Some health care workers in Columbiana and Mercer counties are ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

East Liverpool City Hospital received 500 doses of the vaccine and will begin distributing it to frontline staff immediately.

A vaccine clinic has been set up.

“We are working in conjunction with the County Health District and the City Department of Health to protect our frontline staff members. We will continue to work with them on the community vaccination schedule when available,” said Director of Pharmacy Bill Smith.

Sharon Regional Medical Center was one of 22 Pennsylvania hospitals to get the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

