More images released to identify those part of large gathering in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said there would be an investigation and possible charges in connection to a large gathering in Warren last weekend.

Social media posts, bodycam and dashcam videos were gathered to identify the participants and organizers, who police say will be charged with a health violation because of the state’s social distancing guidelines.

Franklin said the group gathered on Kenmore Avenue SE Saturday to pay their respects to Darryl Van Jackson, who was killed earlier this month. Franklin admonished the gathering on his Facebook page earlier this week and promised an investigation.

According to the police report, the large gathering was reported about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say about 100 people were “partying in the street.” The report said the crowd was yelling, listening to loud music and fighting.

Several police units arrived and tried to break up the crowd, but they continued to party and yelled obscenities at officers, the report stated.

Officers said it took several demands to get the crowd to leave.

Franklin said those actions put the officers, the group and others at risk. He asked for anyone with video evidence of the gathering to send in what they had to police.

With those images, police said they have identified many of the people involved. A post on the department’s Facebook page showed pictures of some of them and thanked the community for their help.

The post asked for additional tips from the community.









Credit: Warren Police Dept. Large gathering on Kenmore Ave. SE in Warren