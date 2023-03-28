HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township Police released new pictures of a man they say burglarized an auto dealership earlier this month.

It happened around 2 a.m. March 5 at Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet.

A man walked into the dealership, through the garage, then offices and appeared to know where he was going and what he wanted.

He took a safe from one of the offices, pried it open inside the building, and then left.

Police released other images on March 10 following the theft. If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, you’re asked to give Hubbard Township Police a call. Sgt. Gifford at 330-534-8477 ext. 113 or non-emergency dispatch at 330-675-2730).