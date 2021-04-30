More gunshots fired into Rally’s in Niles, police say

Police had already been investigating after shots were fired into the restaurant last month

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating after more shots were fired into Rally’s restaurant Thursday night.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on Robbins Avenue around 8:50 p.m. after a caller heard gunshots in the area.

Police said they saw a large hole in the drive-thru window, as well as two more bullet holes above the large window in front of the building and another near the front door.

Investigators said they went inside and found a bullet fragment in a bundle of napkins on the back wall and another fragment on the floor next to it. They found more fragments outside the building.

According to the report, officers asked the owner why this was happening to his business. The owner told police he had no idea.

The owner told officers that the security cameras outside the restaurant work, but he said he couldn’t pull video and would get footage to them later.

Employees at a business next door said they heard five gunshots.