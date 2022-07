LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – More drugs have been taken off the streets of Lisbon.

Officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the village for fictitious plates.

Approximately 20 grams of suspected meth, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 20 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana and cash were found.

We’re working to learn if any charges will be filed.

The Lisbon Police Department and Columbiana County K-9 Unit assisted the Columbiana Country Drug Task Force in the traffic stop.